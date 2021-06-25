Choosing the right memory care services for your loved one.

Sponsored - As Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month draws to a close it is important to remember more than 50 million people globally are living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related diseases. Meaning hundreds of millions of family members are also managing the devastating impacts of the disease. When dementia and memory loss happen, it can be difficult to know when a loved one needs care or exactly what level of care they might need. Here’s how to choose the right senior care at Rennes Assisted Living and Memory Care, depending on memory care needs.

Assisted Living

Assisted living typically requires the least amount of care or nursing support, other than independent living. These Residential Care Apartment Complexes (RCAC) can, in fact, accommodate residents with early onset Alzheimer’s and dementia. “However, those with an activated power of attorney are not eligible to reside in an RCAC,” said Michael Miller, administrator of The Renaissance Assisted Living in De Pere.

“Additionally, to be considered for residence in assisted living, the patient must be able to recognize danger and signal for help,” continued Miller. “Assisted living facilities or RCACs provide some supportive services, such as helping with medications, but by law can’t exceed 28 hours of nursing or supportive services during the week.”

When people are able to follow a regular routine and have the ability to seek assistance by pushing a call button, the RCAC is a good first step. Staff monitors patients to determine whether they’re using their call button effectively and if their actions are safe and appropriate for the facility.

“If we start seeing somebody who’s failing to use their call light, is falling or fails to navigate stairs, or is putting themselves at risk in other ways, then we need to look at more supervision,” Miller said.

Memory Care (CBRF)

Memory care, or a CBRF-style of facility, is the next level of care. The CBRF-style residential facilities are for those patients who have an active power of attorney or those who have lost the ability to recognize when they need help.

“It really hinges on a patient’s safety awareness,” Miller said. “If they lose the ability to call for help, or the ability to be mobile, these are signals a memory care facility would be appropriate.”

A CBRF has the ability to offer more than 28 hours of support services per week, and provides a higher level of personal care. It also can offer registered nursing assistance up to three hours per day. A CBRF may be smaller than an RCAC and have a higher staff-to-client ratio to manage the greater needs of the residents. CBRF facilities also will have exit protections in place for residents who have the tendency to wander.

Additionally, the rooms are simpler, without kitchen appliances, for example. Rennes offers a studio space equipped with a bathroom, a shower and call buttons, providing a more needs-focused space for residents. They also may have additional help with mobility, such as automatic sit-to-stand chairs.

Nursing Home/Skilled Nursing

When patients require registered nursing more than three hours a day, then a skilled nursing facility, which provides 24-hour nursing, is the correct option. When memory loss and dementia progress to the point where a patient is having trouble with motor function or swallowing – putting them at high risk for aspiration – then it’s important to have them residing in a skilled nursing facility.

“When a person is needing total care, then you want to get them into somewhere with on-site nurses and a physician in the building,” Miller said.

The exception to moving someone from a CBRF to a skilled nursing facility would be in the case of an injury or surgery, when the resident will recover within 30 days.

Knowing when it’s time to seek assistance

It’s sometimes hard to know when it’s time to seek assistance for a parent or loved one. Oftentimes, people experiencing the onset of memory loss or dementia are able to mask the problem when they’re in their own home and operating within their regular routine. Outside of routine, family members may notice some confusion or forgetfulness.

“I think families start recognizing memory issues when they get their loved ones out of the environment they’re comfortable in, such as a visit outside the home,” Miller said. “That’s when a lot of these things come out.”

Moving into an RCAC – or assisted living – early is a good plan. The resident is able to get comfortable before the dementia progresses. It’s also never clear how fast a disease will progress, and there is a high demand for memory care facilities in the state.

“Being able to have routine and recognize their room and have the ability to function in activities, those kinds of things make a difference,” Miller said. “Otherwise, you’ll miss the whole opportunity in RCAC and you’ll need to go directly to memory care. My advice to families is when you start noticing the decline, it’s probably progressed farther than you expect.”

