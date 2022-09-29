Assisted Living Week is a time to celebrate at Rennes

Sponsored - While Rennes celebrates the work it does all year round, National Assisted Living Week, which this year is Sept. 11-17, is a particularly special one.

This celebratory week was established by the National Center for Assisted Living (NCAL) to observe and educate the public on the important role that assisted living plays nationwide in caring for seniors and people living with disabilities.

It’s a time for assisted living communities to celebrate with events and activities for residents, staff and families, and to recognize the great ongoing activities that make Rennes assisted living facilities a special place to be.

For example, activity directors like Lisa Perizzo at Renaissance by Rennes Assisted Living in De Pere will tap into the talents they have to develop fun and creative groups like the DaDa Choir.

It all started when Lisa was creating a church environment in the multipurpose room for Sunday Mass, complete with a crucifix built by the maintenance department. “And then people were starting to comment that it would be really nice to have music,” she said.

Lisa suggested the residents sing a few songs, and she approached a resident who had been a music teacher all her life to help lead the session. “It went from two women to having choir practice every week and, now with 10 to 12 members,” Lisa said.

The DaDa Choir — named for when you don’t know the lyrics to a song, as in ‘da, da, da,’—have taken the show on the road, performing at other Rennes facilities. A favorite is a rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” reworked as a parody song called “Old Renaissance,” complete with lyrics about the good meals, the shuttle bus and caring hands of the staff.

“We’re already planning a Christmas concert that we’ll take on the road,” Lisa said.

The choir offers an opportunity for residents to keep up skills that they enjoy. One resident had played piano since age seven, but was starting to lose the ability because of short-term memory loss. But practicing every day has helped her retain the ability.

“I would always have her come when I offered manicures, and she’s always my accompaniment in the background while I pamper the ladies. I always invite her to do that just to keep that skill.” Now, that same resident accompanies the choir. “That encouraged her to practice more and keep that skill at the top of her memory. I love that part about it.”

Lisa gears all the activities around the interests and abilities of the residents. “Recently, I had a lot of guys talk about fishing, so I took them fishing out to Walton’s Pond. Anything they can think of that they are missing, I try to incorporate it back into their life. That’s important, and I don’t want them ever to feel like there isn’t anything to look forward to.”

Lisa also ensures there are plenty of activities in the local community as well. “The Dudley Birder Theater is really huge in the De Pere community. I have talked with the director, and she lets us come for dress rehearsal night.”

The residents were able to see shows like ‘Forever Plaid,’ ‘A Christmas Story’ and ‘Shrek.’

“These musicals are just amazing. The majority of our people here are from the De Pere area, and those roots are very important to them,” Lisa said.

Residents have the chance to talk about the things they’re interested in doing during a monthly forum.

For National Assisted Living Week in particular, Lisa plans to pack in all sorts of activities into theme days, including a picnic with families, music and dress-up days (possibly in pajamas or crazy hats). She has booked guests to come in including a performance by an Elvis impersonator and a show by the De Pere Historical Society. About 35 baskets will be raffled as a fundraiser for the Aging and Disability Resource Center and a flower fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“I just think it’s more important to make the week something to so look forward to, especially after coming off of this pandemic. We haven’t been able to get to do this. The national theme this year is Joyful Moments, so we’re just trying to make all the moments of the week that much more fun.”