46 Wisconsin Schools, Countless Students Benefit From This Program

Rawhide Youth Services is much more than the residential care counseling services it is most known for. It also provides community counseling and therapy services, including occupational therapy and Equine therapy, and has eight counseling locations across the state. One of its biggest, and most crucial services, is in-school counseling, provided in over 46 schools throughout Wisconsin.

Being A Teenager Is Hard

The inundation of social media influences. The pressures to succeed. School shooting worries. Dating. Homework. Balancing extracurricular activities or a job with school. The list goes on. It can all be hard to manage. And that’s if home life is good and family support is evident. A breakdown of the family, whether divorce, separation, abuse, neglect or any other factor that may affect a teen’s trust, makes everything that much more difficult. Mental and behavioral health problems not only affect students’ short-term classroom engagement but also interfere with long-term development of positive relationships and work-related skills. Therefore, good mental health is critical to children’s success in school and life.

In-school Counseling Means So Much More To Teens

Research shows that students who receive social, emotional, mental, and behavioral health support are better academically. Classroom behavior, engagement in learning, and students’ sense of connectedness and well-being improve as well. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (2019), one in five children and adolescents experience a mental health problem during their school years. Unfortunately, nearly 60% do not receive any treatment, and out of those who do seek help, nearly two-thirds do so only in school.

Rawhide Youth Services in-school counseling (TARA HEINDL)

Meeting Youth Where They Are At – Physically And Emotionally

Schools offer caring relationships and regular, consistent connections. That’s why Rawhide Youth Services’ in-school counseling program is so important. Counselors take a holistic approach to healing, helping guide troubled teens as they work through anger, anxiety, depression, abuse, trauma, suicidal thoughts and more. Via a variety of evidence-based approaches, therapy addresses the whole person: spiritual, cognitive, behavioral, emotional and social. The ease and convenience help drive positive outcomes, as it dismisses the need for students to leave school and for parents to have to negotiate transportation to get their children to appointments. Rawhide in-school therapy provides a safe space right in school for young men and women to talk about how they feel without fear of judgment. They can be themselves, become more confident, and start to build the tools they need to think, act and communicate in healthy ways.

Vehicle Donors Hold the Key to Continuing This Vital Program

