Program Provides MUCH MORE to Troubled Teens in Wisconsin

Sponsored - Helping Troubled Youth Transform Their Lives

Images of Bart and Cherry Starr asking for vehicle donations for Rawhide Boys Ranch may still linger in some people’s minds. Since that beginning in 1965, we have rallied around one word: belief – belief in the potential of the youth we serve and the positive outcome we can help them realize. That mission still rings true today. Rawhide is committed to helping troubled youth transform their lives. But it has evolved to be so much more than just about boys, Bart Starr, vehicle donations, and a “boys ranch.”

Residential Counseling And So Much More

Besides the residential care counseling services Rawhide Youth Services is most known for, it also provides community counseling and therapy services. It has eight counseling locations across the state and in-school counseling services in over 46 schools. Rawhide also provides Equine-assisted therapy, and is, in fact, one of the largest Equine-assisted therapy providers in the state with five locations. And they partner with local organizations and high schools to provide behavioral Job Training Programs in automotive, culinary arts, and welding. In any given year, Rawhide provides service to over 1,500 youth and families.

Rawhide Youth Services

Vehicle Donations Drive Success

It was Bart and Cherry Starr’s idea to ask people to donate vehicles as a unique way to support the organization. Vehicle donations are still an essential part of Rawhide’s continued success because they help offset some of the costs insurance and government reimbursements don’t cover for services provided beyond counseling. Individual donations account for only 52% of the funding needed. So with 74% of a vehicle donation going directly to fund treatment programs and services, the vitality of the vehicle donation program must remain strong.

Donating a Vehicle Means Much More

Helping over 1,500 young adults struggling with mental health, emotional and behavioral challenges find joy and healing each year and knowing all the vehicle donation funds stay within the state of Wisconsin: There are so many reasons to donate a vehicle to Rawhide Youth Services. Rawhide makes donating a vehicle easy, too. They’ll even come pick the vehicle up. And right now, Rawhide is also offering a special limited-time promotion to help energize car donations! For any car or truck donation, Rawhide is giving a $200 Kwik Trip gift card now through the end of the year. For more information or to donate a vehicle, go to https://www.rawhide.org/donate/, or call 1-800-RAWHIDE.