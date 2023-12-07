Job Training Program Transforms Young Lives, Strengthens Local Workforce

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rawhide Boys Ranch and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rawhide Boys Ranch, visit https://www.rawhide.org/

Part of Rawhide Youth Services’ holistic approach to helping troubled teens is to guide them in finding confidence and meaning in their lives – something they may be lacking due to the traumas they have been through. One of the ways Rawhide does this is through behavioral job training with programs in automotive technology and the culinary arts. Manufacturing and construction programs are on the horizon. Unlike other programs, Rawhide’s behavioral job training programs are specifically geared toward those who have suffered trauma. They also offer industry-recognized curriculum and certificates of completion that youth can use to build a resume.

Rawhide Youth Services offers three courses through its Behavioral Job Training Program: Career Development, specially designed in partnership with Goodwill NCW to help youth who’ve suffered trauma learn essential vocational skills; Culinary Arts, a hands-on course using the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe & ServSuccess curriculum; and Automotive Technologies, a course using the Wisconsin and Auto Truck Dealers Association (WATDA) Cars curriculum. Students who enroll in the programs complete 48 hours of training over a six-week period with four youths per cohort per program. Students who successfully complete the courses receive certificates from the respective association, as well as S/P2 (Safety and Pollution Prevention) certificates. Students who participate in the culinary arts course also receive dual credit at Fox Valley Technical College. During its first year, about 87 residential students completed the courses. The post-program data showed significant improvements in knowledge-based learning as well as its profound effect on the participants. In a post-class survey, one student wrote: “When I say, ‘thank you for having me this semester,’ I mean to say thank you for much more than the class. It was here that I made some of my closest friends. It was here that I was allowed to be myself. It was here that, in a world of crushing darkness, I finally found an eternal light.”

Behavioral Job Training Programs Mean Much More To The Local Economy

In 2022, Rawhide Youth Services, in partnership with Fox Valley Technical College and Goodwill Industries NCW, won a $6.5 million Wisconsin Workforce Innovation Grant that funds innovative and creative solutions to the workforce shortage. Through the grant, Rawhide created Career EXCELerate Wisconsin – a program to help those with mental health struggles build a career and gain long-term employment. Career EXCELerate Wisconsin is a multi-faceted job training program offering career skills coaching and technical training in eight in-demand career pathways. It also guarantees employment to program graduates and provides mental health support throughout training and the first year of employment.

Vehicle Donors Hold the Key to Continuing This Vital Program

Individual donations to Rawhide Youth Services account for only 52% of the funding needed to provide therapy programs to our youth. With 74% of a vehicle donation going directly to fund treatment programs and services, a donation means helping troubled at-risk teens gain confidence and on-the-job training to assist them in leading productive adult lives as well as helping local businesses staff key trades.

For more information or to donate a vehicle, go to www.rawhide.org/donate, or call 1-800-RAWHIDE.