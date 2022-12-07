The Aftercare Journey with Proko-Wall

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Proko-Wall Funeral Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Proko-Wall Funeral Home, visit https://prokowall.com/.

Proko-Wall Funeral Home is a long-standing and reputable funeral home in Green Bay. We offer a full-service funeral home, fully licensed in-house crematory, as well as a full-service pet funeral home and crematory, allowing us to take care of your entire family. Since 1969, Proko-Wall Funeral Home has been committed to helping your family keep the memories of your loved ones alive. Your stories have become our stories.

We Are Here For You

Knowing the needs of families before, during, and after the death of a loved one – and coming through for them in the hours of their greatest need, defines Proko-Wall Funeral Home. Our business grows through the loyalty of families we have helped. Proko-Wall Funeral Home understands that after the funeral service is over, the tide of friends and relatives showing their love and support slows to a ripple. It is when the room is empty and survivors are left to their own thoughts and memories, that the pain of loss is greatest. For that reason, Proko-Wall provides Aftercare attention.

The Grief Journey Begins

A funeral is more than a service. It is the beginning of a grief journey and a celebration of a life. We are committed to walking with our families down that lonesome road. The list of Aftercare services is simply this: “Any help that we can provide.” Our experience with doing the little things and providing ongoing support, eases the pain of transition for families in our care. The Aftercare services are available at no extra charge.

Beyond Our Walls

Our commitment to our families extends beyond funeral and Aftercare services and reaches into the communities we call home. One pillar of Proko-Wall Funeral Home’s mission statement is:”To continue to be a positive force in our community by sharing our talent and resources in all of life’s celebrations and activities.”

We believe that to be a productive member of the Green Bay community, we need to give back to our families, local businesses, service organizations, and civic groups.

To ask about our Aftercare services or community events we participate in, please call our office at 920-468-4111 or visit our website: prokowall.com.