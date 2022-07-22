The Aftercare Journey With Proko-Wall

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Proko-Wall Funeral Home and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Proko-Wall Funeral Home, visit prokowall.com

Proko-Wall Funeral Home is a long-standing and reputable funeral home in Green Bay. We offer a full-service funeral home, fully licensed in-house crematory, as well as a full-service pet funeral home and crematory. Since 1969, Proko-Wall Funeral Home has been committed to helping your family keep the memories of your loved ones alive.

We Are Here For You

Proko-Wall Funeral Home understands that after the funeral service is over, the tide of friends and relatives showing their love and support slows to a ripple. It is when the room is empty and survivors are left to their own thoughts and memories that the pain of loss is greatest. For that reason, Proko-Wall provides aftercare attention.

The Grief Journey Begins

Remember our philosophy, “Ease their pain by walking in their shoes.” Proko-Wall’s staff has walked the aftercare path before. Our experience with doing the little things eases the pain of transition for families we care for. The list of aftercare services is simply this: “Any help that we can provide.” The Aftercare services are available at no extra charge.

We’ve Been There

Knowing the needs of families before, during, and after the death of a loved one – and coming through for them in the hours of their greatest need defines Proko-Wall Funeral Home. Our business grows through the loyalty of families we have helped. Often, those families recommend Proko-Wall in the hopes that friends will experience the same comfort and care they received after the death of their loved one.

Easing Pain

A funeral is more than a service. It is the beginning of a grief journey and a celebration of a life. We are committed to walking with our families down that lonesome road.

Beyond Our Walls

One pillar of Proko-Wall Funeral Home’s mission statement is:

To continue to be a positive force in our community by sharing our talent and resources in all of life’s celebrations and activities.

We believe that to be a productive member of the Green Bay community, we need to give back to our families, local businesses, service organizations, and civic groups. We do this through staff volunteer hours, financial donations, and hosting our annual American Courage Cookout, with help of local sponsors, to show our appreciation to local veterans, firefighters, police officers and first responders. This year the event will be held on Saturday, September 10 at Josten Park in Bellevue, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This is a free community event where all are welcome to pay tribute to those who keep us safe. A recognition ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. Live music by the Jerry Voelker Polka Band and a traditional Wisconsin-style cookout are also included. All are welcome! We politely ask you please RSVP by September 1.

To ask about our aftercare services or RSVP to the American Courage Cookout, please call our office at 920-468-4111 or visit our website: prokowall.com