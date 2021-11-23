With Prevea Virtual Care, you can get care on your schedule

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Prevea Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prevea Health, visit prevea.zipnosis.com.

Prevea Virtual Care is here to help you feel better…fast. No appointment. No waiting rooms. Accessible 24/7. Only $35.

Care is provided from the same trusted, board-certified, Medical Doctors, Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants seen with in-person care at a Prevea Health Center. Meaning, whether online or in person, you’ll receive the same high-quality care you’ve come to expect from Prevea Health.

Start a Prevea Virtual Care visit to treat many common conditions by complete an Online Health Interview. Answer a series of questions about how you are feeling and the symptoms you are experiencing—just as you would during an in-office visit. There is even an option to upload photos of areas of concern, such as a wound.

A provider from Prevea Health reviews the responses and creates a treatment plan, including a prescription if necessary. If treatment can’t be done online, there is no charge.

A Prevea Virtual Care visit can be started anytime with the expectation of a provider responding within an hour during office hours or first thing the next morning if the visit is completed after hours.

