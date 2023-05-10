It’s time to take care of yourself, and Prevea can help

It’s time to take care of yourself, and Prevea can help

Sponsored -The following content is created on behalf of Prevea Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prevea Health, visit prevea.com.

Moms, we see you…taking care of everyone around you. It’s time to take care of yourself, and Prevea can help. If your headaches come on frequently or become extremely painful there are natural ways to relieve them.

Movement is a great way to fight migraines. Exercise has been proven to bring more oxygen to the brain and release pain fighting endorphins. In addition, regular mild exercise can reduce stress, increase blood flow, curb anxiety and depression and reduce the severity and frequency of tension headaches and migraines.

Remember to stay hydrated, and drink plenty of plain water throughout the day to help prevent headaches and migraines. It is recommended adults drink half of their body weight in ounces of water each day to stay hydrated.

Getting adequate sleep is important to your overall health, which includes alleviating headaches. Turn down the lights and if essential oils appeal to you, try peppermint and lavender.

Prevea Health and our hospital partners, HSHS St. Vincent, St. Mary’s and St. Vincent Children’s Hospital, are here to help no matter the health care need.

Learn how Prevea Health can help at prevea.com/WeSeeYou