It’s time to take care of yourself, and Prevea can help.

Moms, we see you… pregnancy can be hard on your back! Chiropractic care is safe during pregnancy and Prevea can help.

Pregnancy brings many new and specific changes to a woman’s body and chiropractic care can cater to those changes and improve the experience for women preparing to bring life into the world. After delivery, chiropractic care can help address joint problems developed during pregnancy.

Chiropractic care is generally safe for most pregnancies but check with your obstetrician before scheduling an appointment. Learn more about prenatal chiropractic care.

