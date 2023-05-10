It’s time to take care of yourself, and Prevea can help

Sponsored -The following content is created on behalf of Prevea Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prevea Health, visit prevea.com.

Moms, we see you… taking care of that precious little one. Adding to your family adds new emotions and challenges. Rest assured, this is normal and you’re not alone. Prevea can help.

It is important to remember to take time for yourself and take note of your mental health and well-being. When you need time to de-stress, don’t be afraid to accept help from family and friends if it’s offered – you deserve it. Meeting other parents going through, or have gone through the same thing as you, can be very helpful. Consider joining a mother’s or postpartum support group. Having a strong support network from friends, family and support groups is important to maintaining positive mental health.

Though stressful, parenting should be an exciting time in every parent’s life. Don’t let depression and mood swings affect your time with your child. It is very important to stay in a healthy mindset throughout your recovery from the hard work you’ve endured during your pregnancy and your parenting journey. Reach out to a health care professional as soon as you’re able to be the best parent you can be to your new baby.

