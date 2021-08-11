An effective way to detect signs of heart disease

An effective way to detect signs of heart disease

Sponsored - Heart calcium scoring is a simple and powerful way to spot the early stages of heart disease. This simple, potentially life-saving test detects plaque build-up long before symptoms appear.

The heart scan detects calcium deposits which can narrow arteries and increase the risk of a heart attack. A calcium score is calculated based on the amount of plaque detected in the scan. The lower the calcium score the less likely a cardiac event will happen.

In general, men over 30 or woman over 40, along with those with risk factors benefit from this test. Talk to your health care provider to determine if heart calcium scoring is appropriate for you.

Learn More about heart calcium scoring from Prevea Health.