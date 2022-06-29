Prevea Surgery Center now open in Green Bay

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Prevea Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Prevea Health, visit prevea.com.

The Prevea Surgery Center offers board certified physicians, specializing in same day diagnostic and surgical procedures. Surgery centers are a convenient alternative to hospital-based outpatient procedures and provide high-quality care.

Why choose Prevea Surgery Center?

Quality - Clinical excellence.

Studies show surgery centers’ attention to quality enables them to outperform hospitals when it comes to clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Value - Efficient. Cost-saving.

Surgery centers are more efficient when it comes to same-day surgery and patients typically pay less co-insurance for the same procedure received in a hospital setting.

Convenience - Accessible. Time-saving.

All surgeries at the Prevea Surgery Center are scheduled, so your procedure will never be delayed due to an emergency surgery and will have the necessary staff to serve patients each day.

The Prevea Surgery Center is located on the same campus as Prevea St. Mary’s Health Center on Shawano Avenue in Green Bay.