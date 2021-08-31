It’s Tailgating Time and Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has it all

Sponsored - Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has two locations, Crivitz and Suamico. Both locations are open daily.

It’s tailgating time and there’s no better place to pick up your party essentials than Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market.

Pelkin’s is known for the area’s best fresh cut meats and weekly specials, but they are also able to accommodate large quantities of brats, hamburgers, wieners, steaks and so on for tailgating, cookouts, family gatherings and more.

In addition, Kevin Goldberg, store manager and meat guru says that “both locations also take special requests. We will cut a special thickness or weight of steaks and roasts. You just have to ask.”

Goldberg continued. “We have customers that know they can order ¼, ½ or whole beef and ½ and whole hogs to roast. We work hard to give our customers the best service and any help them with their special requests.”

Both the Crivitz and Suamico store locations carry more than 70 flavors of brats, wieners, snack sticks, meat market jerky, flavored cheeses, spices, marinades and more. The Suamico location also carries beer, wine and spirits.

To see Pelkin’s Specials of the Week, posted each Tuesday night, go to their website, PelkinsMeat.com or on the Facebook page.

You can trust Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market to provide you with fresh and great tasting meats and sausages for your next cookout or to professionally process and package your beef or pork.

Order gift boxes, bacon, sausage and snack sticks at PelkinsMeat.com or stop in today!

600 S Hwy 141, Crivitz

715-854-3681

1756 Riverside Drive, Suamico

920-600-0024

Crivitz store hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8am - 6pm

Friday: 8am – 7pm

Saturday: 8am - 5pm

Sunday: 8am - 3pm

Suamico store hours:

Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm

Saturday: 8am-3pm

Sunday: 8am-1pm