Serving Up Traditional and Non-Traditional Favorites This Holiday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market, visit www.pelkinsmeat.com.

The holidays are fast approaching and Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has several traditional and non-traditional main course options to delight your family to this year. Pelkin’s offers fresh turkey, smoked ham and prime rib roast. Or try the non-traditional route with Cornish game hens, goose, salmon or scallops.

Don’t have a recipe? No problem. Just ask one of the meat experts for tips and cooking instructions. Pelkin’s also has over 50 spices and marinades in store to add pizazz to your holiday meal.

If your home is the go-to place for friends and family this holiday season, let the team assist you in picking out some easy dinner favorites in large quantities. Brats. Hamburgers. Wieners. Steaks and more. The Crivitz and Suamico locations carry more than 70 flavors of brats, wieners, snack sticks, meat market jerky, flavored cheeses, spices, and marinades. The Suamico location also has beer, wine and spirits.

Kevin Goldberg, store manager and meat guru, says “Both locations accept special requests. We will cut a special thickness or weight of steaks and roasts. You just have to ask.”

Goldberg continued. “Customers can order ¼, ½ or whole beef and ½ and whole hogs to roast. We work hard to give our customers the best service and help with any special requests.”

Trust Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market to provide fresh, great tasting meats and sausages this holiday season!

See Weekly Specials at PelkinsMeat.com or on Facebook.

The Holiday before the Holidays…DEER SEASON!

Pelkin’s, Crivitz location only, offers deer processing. Hunters pull around the back of the store to the after-hour drop-off area to drag and tag the deer for processing. It’s fast and easy.

Follow us on Facebook.

Order gift boxes, bacon, sausage and snack sticks at PelkinsMeat.com or stop in today!

Crivitz Location

600 S Hwy 141

715-854-3681

Hours

Monday-Thursday: 8am - 6pm

Friday: 8am – 7pm

Saturday: 8am-5pm

Sunday: 8am-3pm

Suamico Location

1756 Riverside Drive

920-600-0024

Hours

Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm

Saturday: 8am - 3pm

Sunday: 8am - 1pm