Pelkin’s Serving up Local Products and Special Requests

Sponsored - Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has two locations, Crivitz and Suamico. Both locations are open daily.

Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market is known as the area’s best fresh cut meats, their weekly specials, dozens of brat and snack stick flavors, but there are a few other hidden secrets customers make their way to the store for. Both locations also carry hundreds of local spices, seasonings, jams and jellies, and they take special requests!

Kevin Goldberg, store manager and meat guru, stated “If you don’t see a cut of meat you’re after, we may be able to get it, in short order. Sometimes the same day or within a few days.”

Goldberg also said that both locations will cut a special thickness or weight of steaks and roasts. “You just have to ask,” Goldberg continued. “We have customers that know they can order ¼, ½ or whole beef and ½ and whole hogs to roast. We work hard to give our customers the best service and any help them with their special requests.”

Pelkin’s is also able to accommodate large quantities of brats, hamburgers, wieners, steaks and so on for family gatherings, cookouts, tailgating and more.

Both the Crivitz and Suamico store locations carry more than 70 flavors of brats, wieners, snack sticks, meat market jerky, flavored cheeses, spices, marinades and more. The Suamico location also carries beer, wine and spirits.

To see Pelkin’s Specials of the Week, posted each Tuesday night, go to their website, PelkinsMeat.com or on the Facebook page. Great food at great prices.

You can trust Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market to provide you with fresh and great tasting meats and sausages for your next cookout or to professionally process and package your beef or pork.

Crivitz

600 S Hwy 141, Crivitz

715-854-3681

Store Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 8am - 6pm

Friday: 8am – 7pm

Saturday: 8am - 5pm

Sunday: 8am - 3pm

Suamico

1756 Riverside Drive, Suamico

920-600-0024

Store Hours:

Monday-Friday: 8am-6pm

Saturday: 8am-3pm

Sunday: 8am-1pm