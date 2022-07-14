Outagamie County Fair July 20-24 is Perfect Event for Local Family Fun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outagamie County Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outagamie County Fair, visit www.outagamiecountyfair.com.

The Outagamie County Fair is back this year and runs July 20th – 24th!

Families can enjoy carnival rides, food, music, Junior Fair, truck and tractor pulls, motor madness and more. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s fair!

Grandstand shows:

Wed - Farm Tractor Pull

Thurs - NEW Motor Sports Truck and Tractor Pull presented by MCC

Fri - Thunder at the Fair Sprint Car Race

Sat - SODA Off Road Racing

Sun - Motor Madness ft. Rohan’s Redneck Runner and Hollywood Motorsports Demolition Derby

Festival Foods Free Music on the Midway Stage:

Thursday - Glam Band

Friday - Ask Your Mother

Saturday - Driftwood

New in 2022: White Tiger Discovery will be on the grounds.

For more information - OutagamieCountyFair.com Follow on Facebook for news and updates.

General Admission

Ages 13 and up - $5

12 and under – FREE

Hours

Wednesday – Noon – Close

Thursday – 8am – Close

Friday – 8am – Close

Saturday – 8am – Close

Sunday – 8am – 5pm