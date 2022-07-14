Outagamie County Fair July 20-24 is Perfect Event for Local Family Fun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outagamie County Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outagamie County Fair, visit www.outagamiecountyfair.com.
The Outagamie County Fair is back this year and runs July 20th – 24th!
Families can enjoy carnival rides, food, music, Junior Fair, truck and tractor pulls, motor madness and more. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s fair!
Grandstand shows:
Wed - Farm Tractor Pull
Thurs - NEW Motor Sports Truck and Tractor Pull presented by MCC
Fri - Thunder at the Fair Sprint Car Race
Sat - SODA Off Road Racing
Sun - Motor Madness ft. Rohan’s Redneck Runner and Hollywood Motorsports Demolition Derby
Festival Foods Free Music on the Midway Stage:
Thursday - Glam Band
Friday - Ask Your Mother
Saturday - Driftwood
New in 2022: White Tiger Discovery will be on the grounds.
For more information - OutagamieCountyFair.com Follow on Facebook for news and updates.
General Admission
Ages 13 and up - $5
12 and under – FREE
Hours
Wednesday – Noon – Close
Thursday – 8am – Close
Friday – 8am – Close
Saturday – 8am – Close
Sunday – 8am – 5pm