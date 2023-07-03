Outagamie County Fair July 19-23 is Perfect Event for Local Family Fun

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outagamie County Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outagamie County Fair, visit https://outagamiecountyfair.com/

There’s No Time Like Fair Time!

The Outagamie County Fair is back this year and runs July 19th – 23rd!

Families can enjoy carnival rides, food, music, Junior Fair, truck and tractor pulls, motor madness and more. Here’s what you can expect at this year’s fair!

Grandstand shows:

Wed - Farm Tractor Pull

Thurs - NEW Motor Sports Truck and Tractor Pull presented by MCC

Fri - Thunder at the Fair Sprint Car Race

Sat - Rodeo

Sun - Motor Madness ft. Rohan’s Redneck Runner and Hollywood Motorsports Demolition Derby

Festival Foods Free Music on the Midway Stage:

Thursday - Glam Band

Friday – Jason McNabb and the Reigns

Saturday - Driftwood

New in 2023: Rodeo will be on the grounds on Saturday

For more information - OutagamieCountyFair.com Follow on Facebook for news and updates.

General Admission

Ages 13 and up - $5

12 and under – FREE

Hours