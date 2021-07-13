Charlie Berens headlining Outagamie County Fair

Sponsored - The Outagamie County Fair is back this year and runs July 21st – 25th.
Families can enjoy carnival rides, food, music, Junior Fair, truck and tractor pulls, motor madness and more.
The big draw this year is Saturday night headliner, Charlie Berens. Berens is a comedian, Emmy-winning journalist and host of the Manitowoc Minute. He’ll take the stage at 7:30pm. Tickets ON SALE NOW for Charlie Berens through Eventbrite. Prices go up day of event.
For more information - OutagamieCountyFair.com Follow on Facebook for news and updates.
General Admission
- Ages 13 and up - $5
- 12 and under – FREE
Hours
- Wednesday – Noon – Close
- Thursday – 8am – Close
- Friday – 8am – Close
- Saturday – 8am – Close
- Sunday – 8am – 5pm