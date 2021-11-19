New Technologies in Total Knee Replacement Surgeries Come to Northeast Wisconsin

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley, visit https://osifv.com.

Total joint replacement is one of the most commonly-performed elective surgical procedures in the United States. It is also becoming an increasingly-popular outpatient procedure at surgery centers across the country, including the Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley.

Orthopedic surgeons and the medical staff at Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley are excited to offer Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA® Knee System, which brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients.

ROSA Knee is a robotically-assisted surgical system designed to help perform total knee replacement surgery. It includes features to assist with bone resections and assessing the state of soft tissues in order to facilitate implant positioning intraoperatively. Data provided by ROSA Knee assists with complex decision making and enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures.

“For everyone involved – surgeons, medical staff and, most importantly, patients – ROSA Knee has the potential to offer a number of key benefits and advantages,” Dr. Brian Lohrbach said. “We know the decision to have joint replacement is often a difficult one for patients to make, and we believe these robotically-assisted technologies have the potential to make it an easier one moving forward.”

For more information on how patients may benefit from using ROSA Knee for total knee replacement, visit the Orthopedic & Sports Institute of the Fox Valley at OSIFV.com or call 920-560-1000.

