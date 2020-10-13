How did Christmas Factory Store go from unknown to Sale$ Juggernaut in 1 Week?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of KMFG Marketing and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about KMFG Marketing, visit https://wbaymarketing.com/

By Kim Marie Gulseth, WBAY Account Manager

This is one of the most interesting small business back-stories, I have been involved in my 25+ years of sales and marketing. Recently, a century old building that had been a factory, and then warehouse, was purchased. Once known as the National Tinsel Manufacturing factory in Manitowoc, WI – the warehouse was bought with the intention of turning the three story building into apartments. However an amazing treasure trove of Christmas past and present was found by the real estate agent that purchased the building.

Over $1 million dollars in Christmas trees and various holiday decorations were found inside. The real estate agent called in a knowledgeable local retailer, Pete Burback, to help him assess and market the inventory. And Pete brought in me, kim.gulseth@wbay.com - a small business marketing specialist.

When I first viewed the inventory this past summer, I was astounded and over-whelmed. Three stories of holiday inventory lay abandoned in this old warehouse. We didn’t even know what we all had, because there were no inventory sheets. Christmas Trees and holiday decorations. Wreaths and holiday boughs. Halloween witches and spiders. As boxes were opened, more holiday treasure was discovered. Nostalgic holiday pieces from decades gone by. And so on.

We had mere weeks to organize a marketing plan and start the process of selling this amazing holiday inventory to the public. I came up with a name for this new retail store: Christmas Factory Store. It was in an old factory. It would sell holiday products. And the factory would now be a store. So we started our marketing plan from ground up. After assessing what would be needed, I presented Pete with a plan and bam, we were off.:

· My team designed a logo for Christmas Factory Store. Then built a landing page, so people would be able to research and find out details. Plus, we were able to secure the domain name (very important): ChristmasFactoryStore.com.

· We produced and marketed video and digital ads to let the public know the store would be opening.

· I worked on Google My Business, so customers would know the store location, hours, phone number, etc.

· And I wrote a Press Release that attracted news stories locally and nationally.

· Once I got these marketing elements going, I made social media part of our mix.

Christmas Factory Store officially opened 10am Thursday, September 3rd. The fanfare response had customers waiting in line for hours for the doors to open. The store exceeded their monthly sales goal on THE FIRST DAY! The response to the sale of this ‘found’ holiday inventory was mind-blowing astounding.

This has truly been a Small Business Christmas Tale of epic proportions. Do you want to amp up holiday sales? Are you thinking about what you need to do to increase sales in 2021? If you are wondering how to promote your small (or not so small business), please call or email me.

