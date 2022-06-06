Open Interviews Continue Every Tuesday at Kimberly-Clark

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Kimberly-Clark and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Kimberly-Clark, visit https://kimberlyclark.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com.

Want to only work 6 MONTHS A YEAR?

Kimberly-Clark in Neenah is hiring, and they want YOU to be next on their team!

Come to Open Interviews EVERY Tuesday from 9a-12p and 1p-4p at their Neenah Cold Spring Road location .

Kimberly-Clark offers:

Same-Day Interviews

Same-Day Offers

Benefit Eligibility on DAY ONE of Employment

A $2,000 Signing Bonus

Come join the team at Kimberly-Clark , leading the world in providing “Essentials for a Better Life”. Rated as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes, Kimberly-Clark manufactures the finest-quality products on high-speed advanced manufacturing equipment in a climate-controlled, clean environment, where safety is a top priority.

Benefits available first day of hire including medical, dental, vision, health savings, parental leave, dependent care spending account, short and long term disability, life insurance, 8 paid holidays (double time on holidays) per year & vacation (pro-rated first year of hire) additional vacation awarded for Journeyman experience, employee assistance program, 401(k) and profit sharing, educational assistance, 24/7 on site fitness center, on-site Occupational Health Nurse, and annual uniform, safety shoe and eyewear allowance.

Here are the positions they are currently hiring for in their Neenah Cold Spring Facility:

Maintenance Mechanic – Job Description

Neenah, WI

Position located onsite in Neenah, WI. Kimberly-Clark will assist with a lump sum relocation stipend for U.S. candidates out of area.

We offer Very Competitive Hourly Rates. This position pays $33.89 starting wage per hour including time and a half on Sundays.

2k Sign-on bonus currently offered. 1k paid out after 90-day probationary period. 1k paid out at one year of service.

Work schedule is assigned after training. Day shifts and Rotating shifts are a possibility. Must be open to working either.

Rotating Shift Schedule: 12-hour shifts-days/nights 5:45AM -5:55PM (plus an extra $.75 per hour, and additional $.60 night shift differential) One 48-hour week and one 36-hour week each pay period.

Day Shift Schedule: Monday – Friday, 8 hours per day, with a 30-minute paid relief period included.

As a Maintenance Mechanic you will work as part of the Maintenance Department, responsible for maintaining equipment associated with the production, packaging, and distribution of Kimberly-Clark Products through preventative, predictive and corrective maintenance.

Maintenance Electrician – Job Description

Neenah, WI

Position is located in Neenah, WI. Kimberly-Clark will assist with a lump sum relocation stipend for candidates from out of area.

We offer Very Competitive Hourly Rates, ranging from $33.89 starting wage per hour including time and a half on Sundays.

2k Sign-on bonus currently offered. 1k paid out after 90 day probationary period. 1k paid out at one year of service.

Work schedule is assigned after training. Day shifts and Rotating shifts are a possibility. Must be open to working either.

Rotating Shift Schedule: 12-hour shifts-days/nights 5:45AM -5:55PM (plus an extra $.75 per hour, and additional $.60 night shift differential) One 48-hour week and one 36-hour week each pay period.

Day Shift Schedule: Monday – Friday, 8 hours per day, with a 30-minute paid relief period included.

As a Maintenance Electrician you will work as part of the Maintenance Department, responsible for maintaining equipment associated with the production, packaging and distribution of Kimberly-Clark Products through preventative, predictive and corrective maintenance.

Machine Operator – Job Description

Neenah, WI

Position is located in Neenah, WI. Kimberly-Clark will assist with a lump sum relocation stipend for candidates from out of area.

We offer Competitive Hourly Rates, with a starting wage of $21.12 per hour and time and a half pay on Sundays!

2K Sign on Bonus. 1k paid out after 90-day probationary period. 1k paid out at one year of service.

You ONLY WORK 6 MONTHS OUT OF THE YEAR with our rotating 12-hour shift schedule.

12-hour shifts (days/nights)

6 am – 6 pm; 6 pm – 6 am ($.60 night shift differential)

One 48-hour week and one 36-hour week each pay period

No partner responsibility = guaranteed shifts/hours

In this role you will be part of a high performing team working with technologically advanced high speed manufacturing equipment. You will be challenged to operate a production line safely, effectively and efficiently. Additionally, you will work to ensure and maximize team performance/results through skill diversity and development. As a member of the team, you will contribute your individual skills and talents to help advance the team to meet their goals and objectives.

Candidates must be able to lift 50 lbs., ascend and descend stairs, perform bending, twisting, stooping and crouching motions, use strong gripping hand functions. In addition, all employees are required to wear required PPE including ear, eye and toe protection.

Veterans and members of the Reserve and Guard are highly encouraged to apply.

