ONE DAY HIRING EVENT TOMORROW AT KIMBERLY CLARK

Want to only work 6 MONTHS A YEAR?

Kimberly Clark in Neenah is hiring, and they want YOU to be next on their team! Come to their Hiring Event TOMORROW, June 8th, from 2-8 PM at their Neenah Cold Spring Road location. Kimberly Clark offers:

Same-Day Interviews

Same-Day Offers

Benefit Eligibility on DAY ONE of Employment

Come join the team at Kimberly-Clark, leading the world in providing “Essentials for a Better Life”. Rated as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes, Kimberly-Clark manufactures the finest-quality products on high-speed advanced manufacturing equipment in a climate-controlled, clean environment, where safety is a top priority.

Benefits available first day of hire including medical, dental, vision, health savings, dependent care spending account, short and long-term disability, life insurance, 12 paid holidays per year & vacation (pro-rated first year of hire), employee assistance program, 401(k) and profit sharing, educational assistance, 24/7 on site fitness center, on-site Occupational Health Nurse, and annual uniform, safety shoe and eyewear allowance.

Here are the positions they are currently hiring for in their Neenah Cold Spring Facility:

Apply as a Maintenance Mechanic here Apply as a Maintenance Electrician here Apply as a Machine Operator here

Maintenance Mechanic – Job Description

Neenah, WI

We offer Very Competitive Hourly Rates, ranging from $32.90 starting wage per hour including premium pay on Sundays.

Vacation will be awarded for Journeyman experience aligned with our vacation schedule in the contract.

Relocation bonus for anyone relocating 50 miles or greater.

You ONLY WORK 6 MONTHS OUT OF THE YEAR with our rotating 12-hour shift schedule.

12-hour shifts (days/nights)

One 48-hour week and one 36-hour week each pay period

As a Maintenance Mechanic you will work as part of the Maintenance Department, responsible for maintaining equipment associated with the production, packaging and distribution of Kimberly Clark Products through preventative, predictive and corrective maintenance.

Maintenance Electrician – Job Description

Neenah, WI

As a Maintenance Electrician you will work as part of the Maintenance Department, responsible for maintaining equipment associated with the production, packaging and distribution of Kimberly Clark Products through preventative, predictive and corrective maintenance.

Machine Operator – Job Description

Neenah, WI

We offer Competitive Hourly Rates, with a starting wage of $20 per hour and premium pay on Sundays!

No partner responsibility = guaranteed shifts/hours

In this role you will be part of a high performing team working with technologically advanced high speed manufacturing equipment. You will be challenged to operate a production line safely, effectively and efficiently. Additionally, you will work to ensure and maximize team performance/results through skill diversity and development. As a member of the team, you will contribute your individual skills and talents to help advance the team to meet their goals and objectives.

Candidates must be able to lift 50 lbs., ascend and descend stairs, perform bending, twisting, stooping and crouching motions, use strong gripping hand functions. In addition, all employees are required to wear required PPE including ear, eye and toe protection.

Join us TOMORROW, June 8th, for the Kimberly Clark One Day Hiring Event, located at 1050 Cold Spring Road Neenah, WI 54956.