Insights into a common question: “Will surgery hurt?”

Richard McNutt, MD, General Surgeon at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital shares his insights into the common question, “Will surgery hurt?

We know everything we need to know about pain; we don’t like it and we don’t want it. There are consequences to experiencing pain other than the “ouch” factor. Having pain may result in poor wound healing or a lack of movement causing blood clots. It is in all our best interest to reduce pain after surgery.

At HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital easing the pain begins before you even walk in the door. Our office staff works to make scheduling surgery a clear and orderly process. On surgery day there are people at every entrance to help get to where you need to be. You will meet our dedicated surgery staff: ready to individualize your treatment to minimize pain and help you feel better faster.

As important as it is to be relaxed going into surgery, pain control while in the operating room, in the recovery room and on the nursing floor after surgery is key. Our anesthesia staff are remarkable professionals who have years of training and experience from places like the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic. Not only are they well trained and talented, but they also care.

I do my best, too, as a surgeon to minimize the pain of surgery. I have spent years learning minimally-invasive techniques and am committed to handling tissue gently to minimize trauma.

In short, pain is a part of the healing process after surgery. But at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital we do our best – from start to finish – to understand your pain and individualize your treatment so you feel better faster.

