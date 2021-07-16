Cheers to 100 Years! HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital

Sponsored - HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital is celebrating 100 years serving the Oconto Falls and surrounding communities.

The Past

The hospital opened its doors on Main Street in Oconto Falls as Community Memorial Hospital as a not-for-profit organization with a board of directors chosen from citizens of the community. In 1954, the hospital moved to the former City Hall to accommodate a larger facility. In 1972, the facility moved to its current location on South Main Street.

In 2003, a $9 million dollar expansion and renovation of the facility was completed to include new Emergency, Intensive Care Unit, Imaging and Laboratory departments. In addition to these hospital renovations were new offerings for urgent care, outpatient oncology, rehab services and state-of-the-art equipment including digital mammography, CT and MRI.

Present Day

On Sept. 1, 2014, Community Memorial Hospital joined Hospital Sisters Health System and became HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital making health care excellence in the area stronger than ever. The hospital now has a greater connection with other HSHS facilities in Green Bay along with Prevea Health Centers in Gillett, Lena, Mountain, Oconto Falls and Suring.

Learn more about HSHS St Clare Memorial Hospital services and history.