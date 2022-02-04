Nurture Heart Health with Bellin Health Home Care Equipment

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Bellin Health Home Care Equipment and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Bellin Health Home Care Equipment, visit https://www.bellinequipment.org/.

February is American Heart Month. Bellin Health Home Care Equipment staff strive to keep everyone heart safe and home safe.

Half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and smoking.

You can reduce your risk for developing heart disease by:

• Maintain a healthy weight. Carrying extra weight puts stress on your heart.

• Manage Diabetes. Uncontrolled diabetes can damage blood vessels and nerves that help your heart work properly.

• Exercise regularly. Try to get at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity five times per week.

• Make healthy food choices. Eat less sodium and avoid added sugar. Instead, eat more vegetables and fruit, choose foods high in fiber, and drink more water.

• Don’t smoke. Talk to your doctor to get help with quitting. If you have any concerns that you or someone else might be having a heart attack, get medical help immediately. Minutes matter!

SIGNS & SYMPTOMS (can be just one or all):

• Chest Pain, uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, or fullness

• Pain or discomfort in one or both arms • Pain in back, neck, jaw, and/or stomach (especially women)

• Shortness of breath

• Cold sweat, nausea, or lightheadedness

