Home Remodel Removal Made Easy with Appleton Habitat ReStore

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, visit foxcitieshabitat.org/restore.

Planning a remodel or renovation? The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity can help!

The Appleton ReStore offers a FREE Deconstruction service. The “Decon Team,” made up of highly trained staff, will come to your home and remove cupboards, cabinets, countertops and more. These items are carefully and safely removed, cleaned up and transported to one of the Appleton ReStore locations where they will be put up for sale.

Not only are you keeping useful items out of the landfill, all tax-deductible donations and sales go directly back into our Fox Cities Habitat programs, enabling them to help more families in need of a hand up!

Not Remodeling, but looking for a local donation center? The ReStore also accepts new and quality, gently used items like:

Building materials, roofing and siding

Tools – manual, battery and power tools (with charger)

Flooring

Doors (residential only) – interior, exterior, storm

Windows – 4′x4′ or less double-paned aluminum clad or vinyl, good condition with hardware

Light fixtures and lamps

Painting supplies (new only) – brushes, tapes, tarps, rollers, trays (no liquids of any kind including paint/stain)

Hardware – doorknob sets, hinges, cabinet knobs and handles

Appliances and HVAC (no older than 15 years)

Plumbing (toilets 1.6 GPF or less), tubs, shower surrounds and vanities

PVC, copper, galvanized pipe and fittings

Kitchen and home goods

Couches, chairs, headboards and bed frames, tables, office furniture, mirrors

Seasonal – lawnmowers, snowblowers, trimmers, fencing and patio furniture, in-season holiday décor

Masonry (April through October) – paving stones and landscaping materials

Unfortunately, there are certain items not accepted. Appleton ReStore staff and volunteers also reserve the right to decline any donation for any reason based on visual inspection. View a downloadable summary of accepted items. Donations can be dropped off, or if you need to schedule a pick up, please click the link below, call/text 920-967-8907 or email ReStoreDonations@foxcitieshabitat.org.

To schedule a deconstruction, call Kathy at (920) 213-6331.