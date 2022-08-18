Fox Cities Habitat “Women’s Build” Helps Single Mother & 10-Year-Old Son

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, visit foxcitieshabitat.org.

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, hosts and celebrates “Women’s Build,” a 3-month building project currently helping a local single mother build a stable home for her 10-year-old-son. This year’s homeowner is Shaunna Toohey.

“As a child to a single mother of three, I remember us moving around a lot when I was a kid,” recalls Shaunna. “I’ve always wanted to provide stability for my son, but with rising rental costs, finding a safe and decent place to live was always a struggle. I was excited when I got accepted into the Habitat for Humanity rental program a few months ago and now with hard work and dedication, I am about to be a homeowner. I’m so happy to be able to finally give my son what I never had growing up: a stable place to call home.”

Shaunna has spent over a year going through the Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program, learning how to care for a home both physically and financially. After hundreds of hours of sweat equity, she will also be helping with the building of her new home. This home will be right next to the first-ever Greater Fox Cities Habitat Women’s Build recipient, Zorica Kravic.

“I received my Habitat home in 2000 through the Women’s Build,” explained Kravic. “At the time I received this house, I was just starting over again in the U.S. after fleeing Bosnia from the war. I was told the home could be built in seven days and that women were going to be at the forefront of this work. I had my doubts because where I came from, women had defined roles, but as I’ve learned over the years, women in the U.S. are powerful and assertive and can do just about anything.”

Kravic says she is excited to have a new neighbor and another woman who is receiving a home through the Women’s Build. She will be out helping to build her neighbor’s home along with the sponsors and volunteers from Fox Cities Habitat.

The Toohey Family

“The Women’s Build is an event that is all about celebrating women in the community,” explained John Weyenberg, President and CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. “Women, along with additional volunteers and company sponsors, help to build the home for other women in the community who are in need[EC1] . It’s really inspiring to see and I’m glad Habitat for Humanity can be a catalyst for this great work.”

Families in need are not just given Habitat for Humanity homes. The families who receive these homes must put in the sweat equity to help build their home, learn to maintain it and financially sustain it. The homes Habitat for Humanity builds are not for profit, and the new homeowners are making zero-interest mortgage payments thanks to the supporters of Habitat for Humanity. This is only possible through the efforts of supporters, donors, volunteers and community leaders who believe in the Habitat for Humanity mission to give everyone a decent and affordable place to live.

About Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian housing organization that believes in a vision of the world where everyone has a decent place to live. This vision is brought to reality through affordable housing solutions which help families become homeowners, help low-income homeowners with critical home repairs, help families improve their financial situations to qualify for homeownership and help current Habitat homeowners through financial emergencies.