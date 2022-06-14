Area Habitat’s “Rock the Block 2022″: Home Repairs Complete for Kaukauna Homeowners in Need

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, visit foxcitieshabitat.org.

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity held their 18th Rock the Block event in Kaukauna Uptown West from May 12th through May 14th. Over 150 volunteers came together to revitalize the neighborhood through more than 20 different projects including residential homes, businesses, and community parks.

Rock the Block brings together residents, municipalities, and community partners to complete exterior home repairs for low-income homeowners. These projects improve and beautify neighborhoods, increase property values, and have a ripple effect on all homes in targeted neighborhoods. Repairs and community projects include tasks such as roofing, siding, window and door replacement, porch repairs, exterior repairs and improvements, painting, landscaping, and more. The results of these improvements are extensive – homeowners find a renewed sense of pride in their homes, residential homes and neighborhood values are increased and homes are safer.

There is a tremendous sense of pride when homeowners can be directly involved in their projects. Not only do they work side-by-side with volunteers when they are physically able to do so, but they are able to afford these projects by accepting a deferred 0% loan from Fox Cities Habitat. According to a survey taken from our participants in this program, 87% of residents believe Rock the Block beautified their neighborhood; 76% of residents feel Rock the Block increased neighborhood pride; 55% of residents have seen improvements to their neighborhood since Rock the Block; and 73% of residents got to know their neighbors better, or even met them for the first time.

The Rock the Block program also increases safety in neighborhoods. According to the City of Menasha Police Department 2016 Annual Neighborhood Statistical Reporting, there were 22% fewer police calls overall, 42% less reports of damage to property, 54% less ordinance complaints, down 58% with calls related to drug complaints, calls decreased by 75% related to domestic disturbance, and an 84% decrease in noise complaints. What a great outcome from a weekend of revitalization!

To learn more about the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity or how you can donate or volunteer, please call 920-954-8702 or visit foxcitieshabitat.org.

About Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian housing organization that believes in a vision of the world where everyone has a decent place to live. This vision is brought to reality through affordable housing solutions which help families become homeowners, help low-income homeowners with critical home repairs, help families improve their financial situations to qualify for homeownership, and help current Habitat homeowners through financial emergencies. For more information and to learn how you can donate or volunteer, visit www.foxcitieshabitat.org.