Area Habitat Celebrates 300 Families Who Achieved Home Ownership

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, visit foxcitieshabitat.org.

Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity, a leader in affordable housing solutions, will is celebrating helping 300 families find their first homes through the Homebuyer Program.

The Noworatzky/Hernandez family is the 300th family to go through the Homebuyer Program, which teaches families how to care for a home, manage finances and household repairs, and be ready for homeownership. They will receive the key to their new home during this event and get to see it for the first time as a family.

“To have helped 300 families in the Fox Valley area is incredible,” explained John Weyenberg, CEO of Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity. “The Noworatzky/Hernandez family is just one example of the many hardworking people Habitat for Humanity has been able to help over the years achieve their dream of homeownership.”

Eli Noworatzky and Tania Hernandez and their four children were living a reality that is all too common these days. In 2019 they moved into an apartment with their, at that time, three children. However, the bills began piling up, and then, eventually, an eviction notice came. Eli and Tania were forced back into living with their parents as they worked multiple hours to try and save money to get ahead. They applied for a loan with Habitat for Humanity and were accepted into the Homebuyer Program.

“I felt an immense weight lift off my shoulders when I learned we were accepted into the Homebuyer Program,” explained Eli Noworatzky. “We began to see the light at the end of the tunnel on how we can really do this.”

Families in need are not just given Habitat for Humanity homes. The families who receive these homes must put in the sweat equity to help build their home, learn to maintain it and financially sustain it. The homes Habitat for Humanity builds are not for profit, and the new homeowners are making zero-interest house payments thanks to the supporters of Habitat for Humanity. These efforts, accompanied by donations from community leaders and supporters, created the Fund for Humanity. The Fund for Humanity has helped give these 300 families homes and continues to grow to help many others for years to come. This is only possible through the efforts of supporters, donors, volunteers and community leaders who believe in the Habitat for Humanity mission to give everyone a decent and affordable place to live.

To learn more about the Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity or how you can donate or volunteer, please call 920-954-8702 or visit foxcitieshabitat.org.

About Greater Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity

The Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian housing organization that believes in a vision of the world where everyone has a decent place to live. This vision is brought to reality through affordable housing solutions which help families become homeowners, help low-income homeowners with critical home repairs, help families improve their financial situations to qualify for homeownership, and help current Habitat homeowners through financial emergencies.

For more information and to learn how you can donate or volunteer, visit www.foxcitieshabitat.org.