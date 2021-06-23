Help the Fight Against Teen Suicide

Help the Fight Against Teen Suicide

Sponsored - Suicide is a difficult topic, but too important to ignore. Franki Moscato, a local teen singer/songwriter, actress and motivational speaker has a foundation set up to help bring awareness, education to reduce this growing epidemic of teen suicide. The Foundation grants money to schools and organizations to afford to bring in the appropriate professionals to put into place a sustainable awareness and prevention program that includes students, parents, faculty, and broader communities.

What are the signs?

Talking about guilt or shame.

Talking about being a burden to others.

Withdrawing from family and friends.

Talking about wanting to die or wanting to kill themselves.

Feeling unbearable emotional pain.

Talking about having no reason to live.

Showing rage or seeking revenge.

Talking or thinking about death often.

Getting things in order and saying goodbye to friends and family.

Displaying extreme mood swings–changing from very sad to calm or happy.

What works?

Knowing the signs.

Making it difficult for someone to die by self-harm.

Fostering access to mental health resources.

You can help make a difference! Every penny helps. Please donate here.

If you prefer to make a donation using Facebook, click HERE.

For more information on Franki’s fight against Teen Suicide, go to FrankiJo.com.

The Franki Moscato Foundation is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3), which means that every penny donated is tax-deductible. And they’ll send you a personal “Donor Acknowledgement” mailing that you can use as proof for your write-off when filing your taxes.

If you are in crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The service is available to anyone. All calls are confidential.