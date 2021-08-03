The Sense of Smell is in Overload at Fragrant Isle

Sponsored - To learn more about Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm and shop, products, hours, visit FragrantIsle.com.

The lavender flowers at Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm and Shop have gone from blooms to harvest and distillation and the smell has been described as heavenly!

Now is the time to visit to experience the loads of beautiful lavender flowers going through steam distillation. Learn first-hand how lavender is harvested, and then distilled, to obtain the therapeutic grade lavender essential oil.

This oil is used to make Fragrant Isle’s signature line of luxurious lavender products. Also learn the many uses of this amazing plant in daily life. The process is fascinating, and the smell is amazing! Aside from the beauty and aroma of the lavender plants, here are a few other reasons to visit:

The Shop features “All Things Lavender,” Door County’s largest selection of luxurious lavender products. The signature line of products is crafted with care in small batches, made in the USA and with Fragrant Isle’s lavender. It is natural, sustainable and never tested on animals.

Enjoy a selection of gourmet lavender treats at Le Café.

Taste one of their signature drinks as you soak up the view at THE DISTILLERY.

There is still time to come shop, eat, drink and soak up the views at Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm and Shop. There’s a reason it has been coined “A Magical Place for all Seasons” by visitors all across the country.

Open Daily 10am – 5pm www.FragrantIsle.com

Find us on Facebook

Find us on Washington Island

920-847-2950