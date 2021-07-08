LAVENDER IN FULL BLOOM - A MAGICAL EXPERIENCE

Sponsored - It’s July and it’s bloom time at Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm and Shop!

If you have never experienced the fragrance of 20,000 lavender plants, THIS is the summer to make the trip to Washington Island.

Aside from the beauty and aroma of the lavender plants, here are a few other reasons to visit:

All Things Lavender," Door County's largest selection of luxurious lavender products. The signature line of products is crafted with care in small batches, made in the USA and with Fragrant Isle's lavender. It is natural, sustainable and never tested on animals.

Enjoy a selection of gourmet lavender treats at Le Café.

Sip on their one-of-a-kind signature drinks as you soak up the view at THE DISTILLERY.

Come shop, eat, drink and soak up the views at Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm and Shop. There’s a reason it has been coined “A Magical Place for all Seasons” by visitors all across the country.

Open Daily 10am – 5pm www.FragrantIsle.com

920-847-2950