It’s Harvest & Distillation Time At Fragrant Isle In Door County

Sponsored - The plants are still blooming and now begins the daily harvest and steam distillation at Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm and Shop! This is how they obtain the therapeutic grade lavender essential oil. Only flowers harvested in the early morning are then steam distilled that afternoon.

If you have never experienced the aroma of 20,000 lavender plants, you are missing out, as the smell is out of this world!

Located on Washington Island, your trip starts with a five-mile ferry ride across the once-treacherous waters of Death’s Door, where Green Bay and Lake Michigan meet. Once, ashore, relax, unwind, stop and smell the lavender at Fragrant Isle.

Aside from the beauty and aroma of the lavender plants, here are a few other reasons to visit:

The production barn to see the working hand-made copper stills. Learn first-hand how lavender is harvested and distilled. Learn the many uses of this amazing plant in daily life.

All Things Lavender," Door County's largest selection of luxurious lavender products. The signature line of products is crafted with care in small batches, made in the USA and with Fragrant Isle's lavender. It is natural, sustainable and never tested on animals.

Enjoy a selection of gourmet lavender treats at Le Café.

Sip on their one-of-a-kind signature drinks as you soak up the view at THE DISTILLERY.

Find out for yourself why Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm and Shop has been coined “A Magical Place for all Seasons” by visitors all across the country.

