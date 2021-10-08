5 Reasons to Support Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity

Sponsored - Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity ReStore

The Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore impacts every area of the community. One third of all Wisconsinites spend over half their income on housing, making it hard to achieve financial stability. The Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore is your local connection where the entire community can benefit from donations and shoppers.

The ReStore saves you money while making a positive impact to our community. The profits from your purchases and donations directly supports the Habitat’s mission to help low-income families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. It’s also a good deal for you, your community and the environment.

5 Reasons to support the Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore:

1. Great deals on tools, furniture, flooring, lighting and more Generous community members, contractors and businesses donate new and/or gently used items that volunteers organize, price and put on the floor for sale. Every sale goes back into the community and shoppers leave with great deals

2. Supports Habitat’s mission to ensure everyone has a safe and affordable place to live Habitat’s philosophy is to Build, Finance and Reinvest into the community. Volunteers and family partners build and repair homes with donated materials and labor. Families pay for their homes or home repairs with affordable financing terms. (Habitat receives no profit from the sale and the homeowner pays no interest). All mortgage and loan payments are reinvested into Habitat programs to help more families.

3. Donations divert items from the landfill, giving useful goods a second life The more we recycle, the less garbage winds up in our landfills and incineration plants. By reusing, we can save production and energy costs, and reduce the negative impacts that the extraction and processing has on the environment.

Click here for a list of acceptable donations items.

4. We make it easy by providing donation pickup options Donated items can be dropped off at 2 convenient Fox Cities locations. Both ReStore locations are open for retail and donations from 10am to 6pm, Monday through Saturday. ReStore East is located at 3000 E. College Ave and ReStore West is located at 5402 W. Integrity Way. Find Directions HERE.

We also offer FREE pick-up of donated items. Items must be pre-approved prior to pick-up. If you have a question about whether ReStore accepts an item for donation, you can call, text or send photos to the ReStore Donation Hotline at 920-967-8907 or email ReStoreDonations@foxcitieshabitat.org.

Schedule your donation pick-up using the online form HERE.

5. Inventory changes daily—there are always unique treasures to find Whether you are remodeling, decorating and looking for a unique piece, putting in new flooring, need parts, paint (ReStore carries NEW paint and supplies!), doors and more, you can find it, and at great prices, at the Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore! Shoppers keep coming back because inventory changes DAILY! There is always something new to discover. Shoppers can sign up online to receive a $10 Coupon for their next ReStore visit. Signing up keeps you informed on the latest news and the latest product arrivals.

Support your neighbors in the Fox Valley by supporting the Fox Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore. For more information, go to FoxCitiesHabitat.org/ReStore.

Find us on Facebook.

We are looking for Volunteers! Contact us to learn more.