Wisconsin Lifeline is There to Listen 24/7

Sponsored - For more information, please visit https://www.familyservicesnew.org/service/wisconsin-lifeline/. This service is supported through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

We all feel lonely at times. It is totally normal. Those feelings of loneliness and personal, so everyone’s experience will be different. These feelings can even become overwhelming, but help is available. Asking for help shows strength and Wisconsin Lifeline is there to listen and give support.

Wisconsin Lifeline is a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center serving all of Wisconsin. Callers who are suicidal, or in emotional distress, can call for free and receive confidential phone support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The phone counselors at Wisconsin Lifeline are trained in crisis intervention and are there to listen and support callers through a crisis. Counselors may also help connect callers with local resources and offer follow-up to help support continued coping needs.

There is no eligibility requirements for accessing Wisconsin Lifeline. Wisconsin callers of ANY AGE can be connected by dialing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number.

Callers with a non-Wisconsin number will be routed to a call center closest to the number’s area code and may not be connected to Wisconsin Lifeline.

Veterans are welcome to access Wisconsin Lifeline services, but can also reach the Veteran’s Crisis Line by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 and pressing 1 when prompted.

Callers can connect to Wisconsin Lifeline by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 from any phone with a Wisconsin area code.

For COVID-19 crises, you can also connect with help by dialing 211 from a Wisconsin phone number.