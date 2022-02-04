Tickets on Sale Now for Carole’s Kings-Endries Performing Arts Center

Sponsored - Friends of the Endries Performing Arts Center. Find more information at Endriespac.com.

An iconic singer-songwriter gets a brand-new sound in CAROLE’S KINGS, the world’s first all-male Carole King tribute. The performance of Carole’s Kings is headed to the Endries Performing Arts Center on February 18th. The Performing Arts Center is located at Brillion High School, Brillion, WI.

Recent performances have brought this act from venues as large as Caesars Palace to intimate cabaret spaces in New York and Florida. Additionally, they have headlined on Celebrity, Princess, P&O and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Amazing vocals, witty banter, and a flexible band size makes CAROLE’S KINGS a unique experience that’s fun for the whole family!

With lush orchestrations, and a cast of three incredibly talented New York stage veterans (one of whom plays live piano throughout the show), CAROLE’S KINGS is a dynamic act jam-packed with chart-topping sensations such as “The Locomotion,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and many more.

An expanded set also includes songs by King’s friends and collaborators James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Carly Simon, Neil Sedaka, and Cynthia Weil & Barry Bann, including their mega hit “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling.”

Carole’s Kings will be one night only, Friday, February 18th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 a piece and on Sale NOW at EndriesPAC.com.

For the performing arts’ lovers, the Endries Performing Arts Center has two more shows coming to the stage. April 22 – Jeff Allen and July 12 – Kids from WI.

The Endries Performing Arts Center, celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, is an incredible gift that keeps on giving. The Center was donated by the Robert and Patricia Endries Family Foundation in 2001. During its 20 year history, audience members have enjoyed a wide range of performing arts’ events in this 600 seat elegant and comfortable space. The theatre is located on the campus of Brillion High School at W1101 County Road HR, Brillion, WI. This incredible facility features a full-fly gallery, a DIVA acoustical shell, orchestra pit, spot bay, and a fully integrated light and sound system. The PAC has brought in performers from New York City, Chicago, Milwaukee, Branson, and Nashville. For more information, and to purchase tickets, go online at EndriesPAC.com.