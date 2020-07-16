Get Rid of Sleep Apnea

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Rebecca A. Havel DDS and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Rebecca A. Havel DDS, visit drhavel.com.

If you share a bedroom with someone who snores, you might both be exhausted during the daylight hours from lack of sleep. While you might not think to discuss snoring issues when you’re getting your teeth cleaned, there’s actually a good reason to talk about your sleep habits at the dentist office.

Snoring is caused by air restriction, and when it causes a decrease of oxygen it can cause sleep apnea. One common cause is a dispositioned jaw.

Many sleep apnea patients find some of the traditional treatments, like a CPAP, uncomfortable or disruptive to others in the home. This alternative is much more appealing to many people.

Dr. Rebecca A. Havel DDS offers the Vivos treatment, which has dramatically changed lives.

“The results in my patients have been incredible. My patients prefer the small, “miracle mouth piece’ over the traditional sleep apnea prescribed machines. The Vivos appliance has also remarkably improved other symptoms they had they thought were unrelated,” Dr. Havel said.

It may seem simple, but the results are nothing short of astounding and often immediate. Plus, the custom fit appliance is comfortable, allows for small movements of the jaw and offers uninhibited oral breathing.

Dr. Havel’s expertise in airway problems is unique for the area, but its significance to overall health is vital. Sleep apnea can actually be life threatening. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, an estimated 18 million Americans have Obstructive Sleep Apnea with 80% - 90% of sufferers undiagnosed and untreated. Moderate sleep apnea increases the risk of death by 17%, and severe sleep apnea increases risk of death by up to 46%.

Are you concerned about you or a loved one’s snoring? Don’t put off finding answers, schedule a consultation with Dr. Havel today to learn more.