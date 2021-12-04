Fun Ways to Shop Green Bay First This Holiday Season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Downtown Green Bay and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Downtown Green Bay, visit https://downtowngreenbay.com.

It’s never been more important (or more fun) to shop small! Supporting Green Bay’s locally-owned businesses returns so much more to our community than most of us are even aware of. Each dollar you spend returns 3x more money to your local economy than one spent at a chain, and almost 50x more than buying from an online mega-retailer. Every person can make a big difference when we shop small this holiday season.

Downtown Green Bay encourages our community to “Shop Green Bay First” all year long, but especially at this time of year. Shopping small around the holidays is a fun way for family and friends to create unique memories downtown. Stopping at a cozy coffeehouse for a warm beverage between boutiques or taking in the many twinkling holiday lights and sculptures along the CityDeck are just a few of the magical ways downtown welcomes you to the heart and soul of Green Bay. From our restaurants and coffeehouses to our boutiques and art galleries, there’s no end of creativity and warm, holiday spirit in the downtown districts all season long.

Shoppers can plan their trip downtown through the interactive online maps found at downtowngreenbay.com. Start by fueling up for a fun day with breakfast and coffee at any of the coffeehouses and bakeries in the districts. Whether you’re looking for the perfect piece of tech, clothing & accessories, books, or gift card deals, the downtown storefronts have it all, and within walking distance. The online maps will tell you exactly where you need to go along with nearby parking, dining, shopping, even public art and holiday light displays. Avoid shipping delays and add some holiday spirit to your shopping this season but supporting the many local businesses in our own community.

If you are looking for an added layer of fun to your downtown shopping trip, you can take part in the Downtown Ornament Hunt! While you check off your gift list, keep an eye out for the ornaments displayed on the windows of downtown storefronts. If you find and take a selfie with every ornament (a full list of clues can be found at downtowngreenbay.com), you will be entered to win a $100 gift card to the downtown business of your choice.

Downtown Green Bay, Inc. & Olde Main Street, Inc. would like to thank the Greater Green Bay community for supporting locally-owned businesses this holiday season and all year long. Share your holiday photos and memories at #DowntownGB or tag @downtowngreenbay on Instagram. We love to see and share our community supporting our friends and neighbors. Have a safe and happy holiday season!