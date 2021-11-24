Celebrate Small Business Saturday Shopping in Green Bay!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Downtown Green Bay, Inc. and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Downtown Green Bay, Inc., visit https://downtowngreenbay.com.

This Saturday, November 27th, spend the day strolling between shops and enjoy the unique shopping experiences downtown Green Bay has to offer including one-of-a-kind gifts, sales, specials, and more. Grab your Shop Small passport from any of the participating businesses or online at downtowngreenbay.com for a chance to win big while you shop small! All deals are valid on Small Business Saturday and some extend into the holiday season.

Downtown Green Bay encourages our community to “Shop Green Bay First” all year long, but especially at this time of year. Shopping small around the holidays is a fun way for family and friends to create unique memories downtown. Stopping at a cozy coffeehouse for a warm beverage between boutiques or taking in the many twinkling holiday lights and sculptures are just a few of the magical ways downtown welcomes you to the heart and soul of Green Bay.

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010 on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses. In downtown Green Bay, we celebrate by proudly showcasing our locally-owned businesses and their fantastic service and products. From our restaurants and coffeehouses to our boutiques and art galleries, there’s no end of creativity and warm, holiday spirit in the downtown districts all season long.

Shop Small is a cause that supports local economies and promotes vibrant, diverse communities. Each dollar you spend returns 3x more money to your local economy than one spent at a chain, and almost 50x more than buying from an online mega-retailer. Every person can make a big difference when you shop small.

How you can win big when you shop small in Green Bay:

One lucky winner will receive a Green Bay Staycation Grand Prize Package when they shop small including a one-night-stay with breakfast at Hotel Northland! Bring your Shop GB First Passport to the participating businesses (available online at downtowngreenbay.com), collect a stamp, and turn in your completed passport (3 stamps) at any of the businesses. Every 3 stamps counts as one entry! Find a full list of deals & discounts at downtowngreenbay.com!

Share your holiday photos and memories at #DowntownGB or tag @downtowngreenbay on Instagram. We love to see and share our community supporting our friends and neighbors. Have a safe and happy holiday season!