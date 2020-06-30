Keep Our Community Safe

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Door County Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Door County Medical Center visit dcmedical.org.

While COVID-19 is a new disease, it is spread the same way as many seasonal viruses, including influenza. Avoid the risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19 and other viruses by always adhering to the following guidelines:

Stay home except to get medical care, medicine, food and supplies necessary for staying at home.

Avoid close contact with people, social distancing, when out getting necessary supplies.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

a. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer that is 60% or higher alcohol-based.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces using regular household disinfectants.

a. Pay special attention to doorknobs, countertops, remote, cellphone, etc.

Cough and sneeze into a tissue or into your arm or elbow, not hands.

a. Throw tissue away after each use.

b. Wash your hands.

c. Teach kids to do the same.

If your health is otherwise normal and you are experiencing mild symptoms of cough, fever or body aches, please stay home, rest and maintain good fluid intake. This will help avoid potential further spread of viruses.

Individuals with underlying illness or immunocompromised status are at the greatest risk and should contact their clinician if they are experiencing symptoms of cough, fever or body aches.

Unless it is an emergency, call your clinician’s office in advance to assess your situation and decide the best course of action.

DCMC has a robust infection control process and team. They stand ready to treat members of our community in the event someone becomes seriously ill with the COVID-19. All DCMC clinicians and staff members are trained in infection control processes and will continuously work to ensure a safe patient care environment.

In an effort to keep our community safe and informed regarding COVID-19, DCMC has collaborated with leaders from Door County Public Health to develop an Online Information Center.

DCMC has established a COVID-19 hotline for those who feel they have been exposed to the virus. Please call 920-746-3700 with any COVID-19 related questions or to be screened for the test.