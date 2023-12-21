End the discomfort of living with heartburn.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Door County Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Door County Medical Center, visit dcmedical.org/heartburn-reflux-center-of-door-county

Experiencing bothersome heartburn and acid refulx symptoms? The Heartburn & Reflux Center of Door County offers the latest in diagnosis technology and treatment for heartburn and acid reflux.

“Things like a chronic sore throat, persistent cough or hoarse voice are things that can occur from irritation of the gastric refluxate coming into the upper airway. One important alarm symptom is dysphasia which is trouble swallowing or food getting stuck, especially if it’s down in the lower chest. That has to be evaluated fairly quickly,” says Dr. Shaun J. Melarvie, M.D., F.A.C.S., “A dentist will sometimes find erosions of the enamel when they’re looking at teeth and will refer their patient back to the primary care provider for evaluation of reflux disease. I see that fairly commonly in my practice here at Door County Medical Center.”

Additional Symptoms:

Asthma

Chest Pain

Excessive Salivation

Regurgitation

Gas

Bloating

Trouble Sleeping

Sensitive to some foods & liquids

