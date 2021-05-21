Door County Maritime Museum Matching Challenge

Sponsored - During last Saturday’s morning christening event for the new Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower in Sturgeon Bay, Door County Maritime Museum Executive Director Kevin Osgood announced an exciting matching challenge grant to jump-start the final phase of fundraising for the $7.2 Million construction capital campaign.

“A generous (and anonymous) supporter of the Museum and the Tower project has pledged a $50,000 matching challenge between May 22 and August 31,” said Osgood. “Our donor will match, dollar-for-dollar, the first $1,000 of all contributions made to the Maritime Lighthouse Tower project this summer, to a total of $100,000. This means that every contribution, no matter the size, will help us unlock this generous match.”

“We currently have a construction fundraising gap of $1.4 Million, and we are asking for help to close the difference,” Osgood continued. “The original goal of the Maritime Lighthouse Tower Capital Campaign was $5.5 Million. Due to a number of circumstances, the cost of construction changed significantly. "

So far, more than 400 individual, family, corporate and foundation donors have contributed to the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower Million capital campaign. This includes $1 Million from the George F. Kress Foundation and a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant from the State of Wisconsin’s Economic Development Corporation.

The Maritime Lighthouse Tower offers:

Ten floors of interactive educational exhibits that highlight maritime history, people and industries;

Accessibility to a lighthouse experience that will accommodate everyone regardless of physical abilities;

Hands-on educational experiences that will teach young and old, keep maritime history alive and promote interest in maritime-related local career opportunities.

Exhibits and programs within the Tower will use high-tech, interactive displays designed to capture the imagination of the next generation of Wisconsin’s workforce.

The Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower will enable DCMM to better and more effectively share the important maritime culture and heritage of our community with a wider audience, making our unique part of American history come alive for visitors.

We would greatly appreciate your support for the Maritime Lighthouse Tower museum expansion. When you pledge even a modest donation, you will be investing in the history and the future of the unique Door Peninsula that we all love and enjoy. With your generous gift, this landmark lighthouse addition will become an icon to Door County and our maritime heritage as it educates, inspires and dazzles all who visit.

For more information, visit Door Country Maritime Museum

On the working waterfront of Sturgeon Bay.

120 North Madison Ave

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

OPEN DAILY