The Door County Maritime Museum is Making History

Sponsored - Rising on Door County’s Sturgeon Bay waterfront, the newly constructed Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower stands as a one-of-a-kind landmark that will leave a legacy of maritime history that will also educate and entertain generations to come.

The views from inside the Tower’s 10th floor and from the rooftop Baumgartner observation deck offer an unparalleled panorama spanning the entire historic working waterfront, from the waters of Green Bay to the Sturgeon Bay shipping canal.

For more than five decades, the Door County Maritime Museum has been an educational and cultural resource, offering exhibits and programs that bring the area’s maritime heritage to life and preserve its history. Now the museum is taking a major leap forward by expanding our Sturgeon Bay facility with the Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower.

The Maritime Lighthouse Tower offers:

Accessibility to a lighthouse experience that will accommodate everyone regardless of physical abilities.

Hands-on educational experiences that will teach young and old, keep maritime history alive and promote interest in maritime-related local career opportunities.

Exhibits and programs within the Tower will use high-tech, interactive displays designed to capture the imagination of the next generation of Wisconsin’s workforce.

The Jim Kress Maritime Lighthouse Tower will enable DCMM to better and more effectively share the important maritime culture and heritage of our community with a wider audience, making our unique part of American history come alive for visitors.

For more information, visit Door Country Maritime Museum.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Grand Opening Celebration – May 22nd 11am Spring 2022 Door County Lighthouse Festival – June 10th – June 12th

On the working waterfront of Sturgeon Bay 120 North Madison Ave Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

OPEN DAILY