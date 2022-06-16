We need YOU at the 34th Annual Appleton MASH Blood Drive

We need YOU at the 34th Annual Appleton MASH Blood Drive

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Community Blood Center, visit https://donate.communityblood.org/.

Summer means a lot of things for us here in Northeast Wisconsin – boat days, trips Up North, nights around a bonfire, and so much more. For The Community Blood Center (CBC), summer means MASH!

This year marks the 34th annual MASH blood drive in Appleton. It’s a fun-filled day all about saving lives and supporting local veterans. CBC is proud to partner with AMVETS Post 30 in Greenville for this event—for every blood donation, CBC will make a monetary donation to the organization.

The annual blood drive takes place on Wednesday, June 29 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center (355 W. Lawrence St., Appleton).

In addition to knowing you are helping save lives and supporting veterans, all presenting donors will receive the 2022 MASH t-shirt and summertime food, fresh off the grill.

Schedule your donation here or call (800) 280-4102.

Every 2 seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, and the summer months are no exception. In fact, recreational traumas and injuries often increase during the summer. Between people enjoying the warmer weather, going on vacations, and filling their days with summer activities, this time of the year is one of the most challenging for blood collection. Finding blood donors becomes more difficult as people are out of their routines.

CBC has already felt the impacts of summer, and currently has an urgent need for type O and A blood. All healthy and eligible community members are urged to schedule a blood donation. If you don’t know your blood type, donating is a great way to find out!

CBC supplies blood to more than 40 hospitals and can only ensure enough blood is available through the help of volunteer blood donors. There is no substitute.

If you can’t make this year’s Appleton MASH, find a donor center or blood drive nearest you here or call (800) 280-4102.