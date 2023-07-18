URGENT NEED: Type O blood needed!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood—and we need your help in ensuring that blood is available. The Community Blood Center (CBC) currently has an urgent need for O positive and O negative blood types. Summer is a particularly challenging time for finding blood donors as many are busy with summer activities. In addition, recreational traumas and injuries can lead to an increased need for blood in the summer months.

Don’t know your blood type? That’s ok! When you donate blood for the first time, you’ll find out your blood type shortly after—you’ll know a little extra about yourself and be able to help when there is a need for your blood type. Patients who are battling cancer, undergoing routine surgery, in labor and delivery, or victims of traumas are just some of the people who might rely on blood transfusions.

In just about an hour, you can help save lives. Donating blood is a simple four-step process:

1. Registration: Check-in, review the donor education materials, and complete the health history questionnaire.

2. Screening: Review your health history with a CBC donor technician and take a mini physical (pulse, blood pressure, temperature, hemoglobin). Next step: save lives!

3. Blood Donation: A donor technician will check your veins and prepare your arm for the donation. The actual blood draw only takes about 10-15 minutes.

4. Café: Enjoy snacks and refreshments before you’re off and onto the rest of your day (with a little extra skip in your step because – saving lives – it feels that good).

How can you prepare for a blood donation? Well, that’s simple, too!

1. Drink plenty of water

2. Eat healthy and iron-rich meals

3. Sleep well the night before your donation

Here are some foods to consider eating before your next blood donation!

CBC is committed to making blood donation as easy and convenient as possible with donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and Woodruff (and two new donor centers coming this year in Green Bay and Chicago!). CBC also has several blood drives each week. To find a blood donation opportunity nearest you, visit communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.