URGENT NEED: All blood types needed

Spring might be here but, unfortunately, The Community Blood Center (CBC) continues to face the impact of winter on its blood supply. Several days of inclement weather have made blood collection extremely difficult, in addition to lower donor turnout overall.

CBC is strongly urging community members to schedule a blood donation immediately to keep up with local blood needs. All types are urgently needed as the blood supplies have reached dangerously low levels.

Patients undergoing cancer treatment are just one group of people who may rely on blood transfusions. Patients like Lauren.

“The chemo treatment was saving her but in order to receive the chemo treatment, she needed the blood which was also saving her,” said Cameron, Lauren’s husband. “I naively assumed blood donations always went to physical trauma victims – car accidents or losing, physically losing blood – and watching someone who was sick also needing blood was a realization that pretty much anyone in the hospital needs blood.”

Lauren was diagnosed with Stage IV Breast Cancer in October 2016. She underwent countless chemotherapy sessions and relied on the generosity of volunteer blood donors to meet her blood transfusion needs. In memory of Lauren, Cameron began hosting blood drives with The Community Blood Center. As a blood drive coordinator and blood donor, Cameron is able to help patients who are in need of blood transfusions, all while honoring Lauren and her passion for helping others.

One in seven people entering a hospital will need blood. Please help ensure that blood is always available.

CBC has blood donation opportunities throughout Northeast Wisconsin with donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh and Woodruff and blood drives in several communities. Visit communityblood.org to find a donation opportunity nearest you or call (800) 280-4102.