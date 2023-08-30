URGENT NEED: All blood types needed!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org.

All community members are strongly urged to schedule a blood donation in the days to come as The Community Blood Center’s (CBC) blood supply is at a dangerously low level. Blood donation can begin at 16-years-old with parent or guardian permission. Encouraging friends and family to also schedule a donation in the coming days is critical, especially with Labor Day weekend close as blood collection becomes more challenging during holidays.

Healthy and eligible blood donors are asked to schedule a blood donation here. CBC is committed to making blood donation as convenient and easy as possible. There are several opportunities to donate blood at one of the four donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and the Northwoods, as well as multiple local blood drives.

This urgent need comes after a summer of increased blood usage. Since July 4, red blood cell usage has been up over 14% compared to normal usage. While usage often increases in the summer months, blood donation often does not keep pace with the increased use. This makes maintaining a stable blood supply very challenging.

“We are asking community members to come together to help save lives,” said Kristine Belanger, Vice President, Operations and Chief Operating Officer, The Community Blood Center. “At the end of every blood donation is a patient who is relying on blood. It’s a powerful opportunity to make a potentially lifesaving impact in a person’s life, and it can only be done through the selfless generosity of a volunteer blood donor. We need all the lifesavers we can find right now to help our blood supply to get back to where it needs to be.”

Those undergoing cancer treatment, routine surgery, and victims of trauma are just some of the patients who may rely on blood transfusions. By donating, community members help ensure that blood is available.

CBC is also offering a special gift to all presenting donors between Wednesday, Aug. 30—Friday, Sept. 8 as a small token of appreciation for donating.

Schedule a donation today at communityblood.org or call (800) 280-4102.