Save Someone’s Summer

Summer is all about making memories—days at the beach, family vacations, and festivals, to name a few. But the reality is, not everyone gets to enjoy a picture-perfect summer. There are many people, including those right here in our community, who are battling cancer, preparing for surgery, or suffering as a result of a severe trauma. In fact, recreational traumas and injuries often increase during the summer months. For these patients, the role of a blood transfusion is critical to not only enjoy their summer, but to save their life.

So often, when we hear of these situations, the first thing that comes to mind is, “how can I help?” And for patients relying on a blood transfusion, you can help. Blood transfused to a patient can only come from a volunteer blood donor. It can’t be made or manufactured. There is no substitute for this lifesaving gift selflessly given from one person to another. And it takes just about an hour. Donate blood with The Community Blood Center this summer and help a patient on their recovery journey so they can enjoy their summer, too.

If there’s one way to make a lasting memory this summer, it’s by donating blood and helping a patient. That feel-good vibe of helping someone out is sure to make it to the top of your summer memories.

For more information and to find a convenient blood donation opportunity in your community with The Community Blood Center, visit: CommunityBlood.org

