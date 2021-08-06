Save Someone’s Summer - Jenni’s Story

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of The Community Blood Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about The Community Blood Center, visit https://www.communityblood.org/

When she was just 18-years-old, Jenni started to learn more about blood as she and her friends began donating.

“I didn’t know the extent of how crucial it can be sometimes, and that one pint can save three lives,” said Jenni.

As time went on and her life got busier, Jenni got out of donating for a while – then, it all seemed to come full circle when she was 29-years-old. She was waiting to go pick up her sons from school when she began experiencing some serious medical complications.

“I ended up having some issues with my uterus and a tumor that I didn’t realize was there,” added Jenni. “It was quite a large tumor that kept moving, and it caused me to start hemorrhaging.”

She got in her car to pick up her children but the hemorrhaging caused her to drive off the road and into a ditch.

“All I could see was blood. I’ve never seen so much blood come out a person, even though I had a career in nursing,” recalled Jenni. “I thought, this is not going to be good.”

When she got to the hospital, Jenni needed surgery. When it didn’t stop the hemorrhaging, she had to go into a second surgery and needed multiple blood transfusions.

“All I could think about was what’s going to come of this?” Jenni remembered. “I’m beyond grateful because I knew that when I came out of surgery, and that I recovered from it, that I was saved.”

Jenni is so appreciative of the donors who step up to donate. It’s their generosity that helped save her life. Since she saw the powerful impact donating blood makes, she’s been donating as frequently as she can with The Community Blood Center (CBC).

“I can’t thank the donors enough for being involved with this and saving lives,” Jenni said.

Since 1955, CBC has been connecting lives and sharing life by supporting the transfusion needs of hospital patients. Today, the nonprofit is the sole provider of blood, platelets and plasma to nearly 30 hospitals throughout the Midwest. CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Little Chute, Oshkosh, and Woodruff, and host more than 100 blood drives each month.

